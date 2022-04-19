Locals to be recognized at 26th Annual Coastal Stewardship Awards

Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana will host its 26th Annual Coastal Stewardship Awards on Thursday, May 12, honoring the volunteers, students, researchers, sportsmen, governmental and business leaders, and residents who demonstrated extraordinary leadership and commitment to the community.

The 2022 Coastal Stewardship Awards will be held at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Garden, honoring the following award recipients:

Lifetime Achievement Award – R. King Milling

– R. King Milling The Morgan Crutcher Distinguished Achievement Award – Morgan Crutcher

– Morgan Crutcher Coastal Stewardship Award – Chett Chaisson, Lucas Bisset, Mark Hester, Amanda Moore, and Charles Sutcliffe

– Chett Chaisson, Lucas Bisset, Mark Hester, Amanda Moore, and Charles Sutcliffe Hurricane Ida Award – Jonathan Foret, Matt Rookard, Melissa Martin, Raegan Creppell, and Genie Ardoin

– Jonathan Foret, Matt Rookard, Melissa Martin, Raegan Creppell, and Genie Ardoin Hurricane Laura Award – Cameron LNG

– Cameron LNG Youth Volunteer of the Year – Allie Johnson

– Allie Johnson Volunteer of the Year – Jacqueline Richard

– Jacqueline Richard Friend of CRCL– Rosina Philippe

Tickets to the 2022 Coastal Stewardship Awards are $50 and include a night of celebration, music, hor d’oeuvres, and drinks. The ceremony will also host a silent auction and raffle. Tickets to the awards can be purchased here. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, May 6.

The Coalition to Restore Louisiana has secured a room block with the Drury Inn and Suites located at 7939 Essen Park, at the rate of $126 per night for those interested in attending. Guests can use the group code 10007353 to book a reservation. Reservations must be made by Friday, May 13, and can be made here.

For more information, visit 26th Annual Coastal Stewardship Awards.