Lockport man killed in motorcycle crash

On April 8, 2022, shortly after 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at the intersection with West 57th Street. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Rodney Dufrene of Lockport.

The preliminary investigation revealed Selina Boudreaux of Cutoff was traveling north on LA Highway 1 in a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse. At the same time, Dufrene was traveling south on LA Highway 1 while riding a 2005 Kawasaki Ninja. For reasons still under investigation, Boudreaux attempted to make a left turn onto West 57th Street but turned into the path of Dufrene causing the motorcycle to strike her vehicle.

Although Dufrene was wearing a helmet, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Boudreaux was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were collected from both motorists and are awaiting analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 29 times more likely than vehicle occupants to die in a crash. Both drivers and motorcyclists should look twice for each other as they travel to help keep the roadways safe for all.

Troop C has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 10 deaths in 2022.