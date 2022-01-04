LOGA Announces New Communications Director

Today, the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association announced the hire of Tanner Watson to fill the role of Communications Director.

Tanner will be handling all communications and media relations, including LOGA’s daily news, weekly wrap, drilling reports, industry reports as well as all social media duties.

A native of Mandeville, Louisiana, Tanner cut his teeth in the oil and gas industry working as a roustabout on an offshore drilling platform at the age of 18. He went on to graduate with a degree in Communications from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2014. Before LOGA, Tanner worked in the office of U.S. Senator John Kennedy and also brings extensive campaign experience from a U.S. Senate race in Mississippi. Prior to that, he was a radio personality doing morning drive time from 6-10 in Laurel, Mississippi.

Tanner and his wife, Olivia live in Baton Rouge. He can be reached at (985) 630-5834 or at tanner@loga.la.