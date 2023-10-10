Reminder: Flounder Season Set to Close October 15 for Commercial and Recreational SectorsOctober 10, 2023
Looking for a new career? The Louisiana Workforce Commission presents their upcoming Bayou Region Career and Resource Fair in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes this October.
“Over 50 employers in multiple industries and various resource organizations will be present to help you thrive!” explains the upcoming event’s flier. Click here to see the complete list of employers and job opportunities offered.
The dates and times are as follows:
- Terrebonne Parish, Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret Street in Houma
- Tuesday, October 24, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
- Lafourche Parish, Harang Auditorium, 310 N Canal Street in Thibodaux
- Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.