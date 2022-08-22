Lafourche Parish Public Library announced a donation from the Lorio Foundation. “We would like to give a huge thank you to the Lorio Foundation for awarding the Lafourche Parish Public Library a $9,000 grant to help repair and replace sections of the Thibodaux Branch Library’s copper awning, which was damaged by Hurricane Ida,” reads a statement from the library.
Heather Gros, Thibodaux Branch manager, accepted a grant check from Camille Morvant II, executive director of the Lorio Foundation. Visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library online to view a calendar of events for all Lafourche branches, and join the library as they educate, enrich, and entertain Lafourche communities.