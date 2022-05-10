LOSFA announces 529 College Savings Contest

National College Savings Day is May 29, with the date matching the 529 College Savings Plan, which is exempt from federal taxes. The day was created to encourage and spread awareness on the importance of saving for college and planning for your child’s future. In honor of this day, the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) is partnering with the Louisiana START Savings Program to host a College Savings Contest. The contest will consist of series of social media saving posts throughout the month, leading up to a week of activities May 23-27. Students who participate in the month-long campaign will have a chance to win a grand prize of $529 deposited to a START account of their choice.

Throughout the month of May, LOSFA will share a series of posts on social media, sharing saving facts, tips, and videos on the START Savings Program’s Facebook and Twitter pages. To qualify for the contest, participants must like the START Savings Program page, and like and share LOSFA savings posts to have your name entered into a drawing.

LOSFA will choose five winners who will receive a prize of $29 deposited into a START account of their choice. The grand prize winner will receive a $529 prize that will be deposited into a START account of their choice. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 1. Participants are encouraged to use hashtag #GeauxSTARTSaving to participate in the contest.

For more information, visit www.startsaving.la.gov