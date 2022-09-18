LOSFA announces fall scholarship opportunities

Legacy Business Center to host School Board Candidate Forum
September 18, 2022

The Louisiana Office of Financial Assistance announced it is offering multiple scholarship opportunities for college students. LOSFA is currently accepting applications for nine scholarships in the following categories:

Scholarship values vary between $500-$7,000. Application deadlines range between September 19 – September 30. Information on the eligibility and requirements for each scholarship can be found by clicking the link for each scholarship. For more information visit LOSFA website.

Yasmeen Singleton
Yasmeen Singleton

Related posts

September 17, 2022

Chief Justice John L. Weimer celebrates Constitution Day at C. M. Washington Elementary School

Read more