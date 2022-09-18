LOSFA announces fall scholarship opportunities

The Louisiana Office of Financial Assistance announced it is offering multiple scholarship opportunities for college students. LOSFA is currently accepting applications for nine scholarships in the following categories:
After College Nursing Student Scholarship, Key Thinker scholarship
Scholarship values vary between $500-$7,000. Application deadlines range between September 19 – September 30. Information on the eligibility and requirements for each scholarship can be found by clicking the link for each scholarship. For more information visit LOSFA website.