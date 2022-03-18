LOSFA Announces New Financial Assistance for Adult Learners

March 18, 2022
March 18, 2022

The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance announced the launch of the Louisiana’s MJ Foster Promise Program. Named after former Louisiana Governor Mike J. Foster, the new program provides financial assistance to eligible Louisiana residents who are 21 years of age or older, with individual student awards available on a first-come, first-served basis. The program is geared towards adults who enroll in a qualified program at a two-year public college or university, or an approved proprietary school to pursue an associates degree or a shorter-term credential required for certain high-demand, high-wage occupations.

The following programs are eligible for the 2022-2023 academic year:



  • Construction,
  • Healthcare
  • Information technology
  • Manufacturing
  • Transportation and Logistics

Students interested in the program must complete a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and the M.J Foster Promise Program in order to qualify.

For more information, visit https://mjfosterpromise.com/.



