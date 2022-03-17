LOSFA Increases Core GPA requirements with 2022 Graduating Class

The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance announced yesterday that The Taylor Opportunity Program for Students has increased the TOPS Core GPA requirements. The TOPS program offers state scholarships to Louisiana students who attend Louisiana public colleges and universities, schools that are a part of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, Louisiana approved proprietary and cosmetology schools or institutions that are a part of the Louisiana Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

Beginning with the graduating class of 2022, students must achieve a 3.25 TOPS Core GPA to qualify for a Performance Award, or a 3.50 TOPS Core GPA to qualify for an Honors Award. “The TOPS Core GPA is calculated using only the grades earned for courses used to satisfy the 19 TOPS Core Curriculum Units. The TOPS Core GPA is not the same as the cumulative GPA, based on all attempted courses,” according to LOSFA.

For more information on the TOPS program and the standard eligibility requirements, visit the LOSFA website.