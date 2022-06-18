LOSFA provides assistance to students with Virtual FAFSA Marathon

The Fall 2022 semester is just around the corner and if you need assistance with your Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application, the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance is there to help. LOSFA will host a virtual FAFSA marathon, providing students the answers to their questions in regard to FAFSA and application assistance.

The virtual marathon will be held on Monday, June 20 – Thursday, June 30, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. LOSFA welcomes first time applicants and returning students to participate in the marathon. “Whether it’s your first time submitting a FAFSA or if you need to correct a current FAFSA, LOSFA is here to help you cross the finish line,” reads a statement from the organization.

Applicants who are under the age of 18 must submit a parental consent form. Students can schedule a virtual session for one-on-one assistance, here. For more information, contact LOSFA at 1-800-730-8913.