Lost your pet or found someone else’s after the storm? Here are the steps to get them back home

September 13, 2024
September 13, 2024
September 13, 2024
September 13, 2024

As we face the aftermath of Hurricane Francine, you may have lost your pet or found someone else’s. Here are some tips for the public on how to go about making a report.


With hurricanes comes damaged fencing. In an effort to help reunite or find a lost animal, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter asks the public to please check around your neighborhood first. See if anyone close to you recognizes the pet. If not, follow the steps below.

 

 

This is a difficult time for our community and the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter staff is working tirelessly to get the shelter back open to assist you. If you have any emergencies please contact HPD at (985)873-6371 or TPSO at (985)876-2500.

