Lost your pet or found someone else’s after the storm? Here are the steps to get them back home

As we face the aftermath of Hurricane Francine, you may have lost your pet or found someone else’s. Here are some tips for the public on how to go about making a report.

With hurricanes comes damaged fencing. In an effort to help reunite or find a lost animal, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter asks the public to please check around your neighborhood first. See if anyone close to you recognizes the pet. If not, follow the steps below.

Post a picture of your lost/found animal to “Lost Pets of Terrebonne Parish” Facebook page with the location the pet was found or missing from.

Visit Petcolove.org and complete a report online.

Email the shelter staff a photo and location of a lost or found animal at animalshelter@tpcg.org.

Visit our website for more information at tpcg.org/animalshelter

This is a difficult time for our community and the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter staff is working tirelessly to get the shelter back open to assist you. If you have any emergencies please contact HPD at (985)873-6371 or TPSO at (985)876-2500.