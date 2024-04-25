Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical students place at SkillsUSA State Conference, advance to Nationals

Local organization donates special care items to help SVU victimsApril 25, 2024
During the SkillsUSA Louisiana High School State Conference, held from April 10-12, 2024 in Houma, several students from Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School earned medals.
“The SkillsUSA Championships begin at the local level with contests in classrooms nationwide, followed by the State, National, and even the WorldSkills events,” reads a statement from SkillsUSA. “Winners test their skills, frequently make job contacts, and have a chance of recognition. District, State, and National winners receive gold, silver, and bronze medallions, scholarships, tools, and other awards.”
“This year Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School had the privilege to Host the 42nd Annual SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference,” said LMTCT Principal William Simmons. “We had 47 LMTCT students compete in various competitions, and out of those 47, 32 received medals. Our students continues to be the best in the state and striving to be the best in the country!”
The SkillsUSA National Championship will be held in Atlanta this June. See a slideshow of local winners here. Congratulations to all Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School students who competed!
Gold Medalist (ELGIBILE TO COMPETE IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA FOR SKILLS USA NATIONALS)
- Drake Waalk – (HLB) Automotive Service Technology
- Matthew Mouton – (HLB) Cabinet Making
- Logan Lirette – (ST) Carpentry
- Ty’Keacia Holmes – (HLB) Cosmetology
- Trinity Dupre – (ST) Diesel Equipment Technology
- Coben Trosclair – (THS) Electrical Construction Wiring
- Andy Carrere – (THS) Industrial Motor Control
- Brandt Giroir – (ST) Marine Service Technology
- Andrew Seale – (THS) Mobile Robotics Technology
- Myle Authement – (ST) Mobile Robotics Technology
- Austin Covington – (HLB) Motorcycle Service Technology
- Juliana Mezquita – (ELL) Nursing Assistant
- Evan Martin – (ELL) Power Equipment Technology
- Kole Duplantis – (ELL) Precision Machining
- Jace Portier – (ST) Welding Sculpture
- Miranda Autin – (THS) Pin Design
Silver Medalist
- Allonna Vidrine – (ST) Automotive Refinishing Technology
- Blake Lovell – (ELL) Automotive Service Technology
- Alaejah Ward – (THS) Baking and Pastry Arts
- Trey Dupre – (ELL) Diesel Equipment Technology
- Jesus Arroyo – (ST) Electrical Construction Wiring
- Lionel Winston – (HLB) First-Aid/CPR
- Ysabel Billiot – (ST) Job Skills Demonstration
- Arianne Verret – (ELL) Nursing Assistant
- Jacob Fanguy – (ST) Power Equipment Technology
- Hunter Hebert – (THS) Welding Sculpture
Bronze Medalist
- Tajeth Randle – (HLB) Automotive Refinishing Technology
- Garilyn Smalls – (THS) Baking and Pastry Arts
- Carl Boudreaux – (HLB) Diesel Equipment Technology
- Miranda Autin – (THS) Electrical Construction Wiring
- Zoie Duthu – (ST) Nursing Assistant
- Reid Neil – (ST) Welding Sculpture
2024 – 2025 SkillsUSA Louisiana State Officers (TO ATTEND NATIONALS IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA)
- Andrew Seale (THS)
- Jacob Fanguy (ST)
- Mavrick Savoie (ST)
- Myle Authement (ST)