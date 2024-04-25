Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical students place at SkillsUSA State Conference, advance to Nationals

During the SkillsUSA Louisiana High School State Conference, held from April 10-12, 2024 in Houma, several students from Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School earned medals.

“The SkillsUSA Championships begin at the local level with contests in classrooms nationwide, followed by the State, National, and even the WorldSkills events,” reads a statement from SkillsUSA. “Winners test their skills, frequently make job contacts, and have a chance of recognition. District, State, and National winners receive gold, silver, and bronze medallions, scholarships, tools, and other awards.”

“This year Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School had the privilege to Host the 42nd Annual SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference,” said LMTCT Principal William Simmons. “We had 47 LMTCT students compete in various competitions, and out of those 47, 32 received medals. Our students continues to be the best in the state and striving to be the best in the country!”

The SkillsUSA National Championship will be held in Atlanta this June. See a slideshow of local winners here. Congratulations to all Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School students who competed!

Gold Medalist (ELGIBILE TO COMPETE IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA FOR SKILLS USA NATIONALS)

Drake Waalk – (HLB) Automotive Service Technology

Automotive Service Technology Matthew Mouton – (HLB) Cabinet Making

Cabinet Making Logan Lirette – (ST) Carpentry

Carpentry Ty’Keacia Holmes – (HLB) Cosmetology

Cosmetology Trinity Dupre – (ST) Diesel Equipment Technology

Diesel Equipment Technology Coben Trosclair – (THS) Electrical Construction Wiring

Electrical Construction Wiring Andy Carrere – (THS) Industrial Motor Control

Industrial Motor Control Brandt Giroir – (ST) Marine Service Technology

Marine Service Technology Andrew Seale – (THS) Mobile Robotics Technology

Mobile Robotics Technology Myle Authement – (ST) Mobile Robotics Technology

Mobile Robotics Technology Austin Covington – (HLB) Motorcycle Service Technology

Motorcycle Service Technology Juliana Mezquita – (ELL) Nursing Assistant

Nursing Assistant Evan Martin – (ELL) Power Equipment Technology

Power Equipment Technology Kole Duplantis – (ELL) Precision Machining

Precision Machining Jace Portier – (ST) Welding Sculpture

Welding Sculpture Miranda Autin – (THS) Pin Design

Silver Medalist

Allonna Vidrine – (ST) Automotive Refinishing Technology

Automotive Refinishing Technology Blake Lovell – (ELL) Automotive Service Technology

Automotive Service Technology Alaejah Ward – (THS) Baking and Pastry Arts

Baking and Pastry Arts Trey Dupre – (ELL) Diesel Equipment Technology

Diesel Equipment Technology Jesus Arroyo – (ST) Electrical Construction Wiring

Electrical Construction Wiring Lionel Winston – (HLB) First-Aid/CPR

First-Aid/CPR Ysabel Billiot – (ST) Job Skills Demonstration

Job Skills Demonstration Arianne Verret – (ELL) Nursing Assistant

Nursing Assistant Jacob Fanguy – (ST) Power Equipment Technology

Power Equipment Technology Hunter Hebert – (THS) Welding Sculpture

Bronze Medalist

Tajeth Randle – (HLB) Automotive Refinishing Technology

Automotive Refinishing Technology Garilyn Smalls – (THS) Baking and Pastry Arts

Baking and Pastry Arts Carl Boudreaux – (HLB) Diesel Equipment Technology

Diesel Equipment Technology Miranda Autin – (THS) Electrical Construction Wiring

Electrical Construction Wiring Zoie Duthu – (ST) Nursing Assistant

Nursing Assistant Reid Neil – (ST) Welding Sculpture

2024 – 2025 SkillsUSA Louisiana State Officers (TO ATTEND NATIONALS IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA)