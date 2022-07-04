Louisiana 4-H Compound Archery Team place nationally!

FAFSA shares tips for applying to college over the summer
July 3, 2022
Harmful algal blooms
July 3, 2022

Cole Adams

Terrebonne Parish 4-H announced that Terrebonne 4-H member Cole Adams and the Louisiana 4-H Compound Archery Team placed second as a team overall, and the Louisiana Shooting Sports Team (all disciplines) placed second overall at the National Shooting Sports Competition in Grand Island, Nebraska.

“We are so proud of Cole and all who represented Louisiana this week. The days were cold, and hot, and very windy. These guys and girls were resilient as they shot in these conditions for hours,” reads a statement form Terrebonne Parish 4-H.

Cole Adams

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Stagnant bayou covered with aquatic weeds and algae.

July 3, 2022

Harmful algal blooms

Read more