Louisiana 4-H Compound Archery Team place nationally!

Terrebonne Parish 4-H announced that Terrebonne 4-H member Cole Adams and the Louisiana 4-H Compound Archery Team placed second as a team overall, and the Louisiana Shooting Sports Team (all disciplines) placed second overall at the National Shooting Sports Competition in Grand Island, Nebraska.

“We are so proud of Cole and all who represented Louisiana this week. The days were cold, and hot, and very windy. These guys and girls were resilient as they shot in these conditions for hours,” reads a statement form Terrebonne Parish 4-H.