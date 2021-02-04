Louisiana adds 2,758 new cases; Lafourche surpasses 100,000 tests

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 408,995. That’s 2,758 more cases since yesterday. 354,788 are confirmed; 54,207 are probable.

The state is reporting 38 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,044 deaths. 8,453 are confirmed; 591 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/1/21 is 363,457, which is 19,136 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting, 8,538 cases. There are 6,657 confirmed and 1,881 probable. That’s 63 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 185 deaths; 174 are confirmed and 11 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan. 21-Jan. 27 is 9.30%, down 8.82% from the week prior, which was 10.20%. Incidence is 468.84.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 8,875 cases. There are 7,171 confirmed and 1,704 probable. That’s 82 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 186 deaths; 172 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan.21-Jan. 27 is 10.60%, up 0.95% from the week prior, which was 10.50%. Incidence is 453.97.

Statewide, there are 1,295 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 162 are on ventilators. That’s 91 less patients since yesterday, and 18 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,451,598, which is 39,519 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,066,815 molecular tests and 384,783 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 100,522 tests in Lafourche (88,701 molecular and 11,821 antigen) and 98,764 tests in Terrebonne (90,192 molecular and 8,572 antigen). That’s 981 more tests in Lafourche and 1,394 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.