Louisiana AG joins 23 States in Support to Overturn Roe V. Wade

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry recently joined Louisiana to a 24-state collaboration filing a legal brief at the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Mississippi’s law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

The other states are Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Attorney General Landry’s brief submits that Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood was wrongly decided and are the cause of inconsistent rulings and differing jurisprudence.

“I will never waver in my defense of the unborn, and I will always support a state’s right to protect the unborn and their mothers,” said Attorney General Landry, “Because the purported right to abortion lacks any textual or historical foundation, it is defined only by the Court’s constantly changing opinions.”

Roe V. Wade

Roe V. Wade was a landmark case where the decision on January 22, 1973, struck down a Texas statute banning abortion leading to the legalization of the procedure across the United States. woman’s right to an abortion was implicit in the right to privacy protected by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. The court held that a woman’s right to an abortion was consistent with the right to privacy protected by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. Abortion was illegal before the case.