Louisiana AG: Public Deserves Truth about Effects of COVID-19 Vaccines on Kids

From the office of Attorney General Jeff Landry:

Leaders of the Louisiana Department of Justice are demanding transparency from the federal and state governments about the effects of COVID-19 vaccines on youth.

In blistering letters to the CDC and the Governor, Attorney General Jeff Landry and Solicitor General Liz Murrill expressed concerns over increasing reports of myocarditis and pericarditis in young adults who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Myocarditis is a serious medical condition that can result in heart failure, heart attack or stroke, arrhythmias resulting from damage to the heart muscle, and sudden cardiac death. Both myocarditis and these consequences of having it can be fatal if not treated immediately,” wrote Attorney General Landry to Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, chairman of the CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.

“Similarly, pericarditis can last as long as three weeks and can also be recurring or chronic. It can lead to pericardial effusion, chronic constrictive pericarditis, and cardiac tamponade (a life-threatening condition that requires emergency treatment),” continued Attorney General Landry.

Attorney General Landry further voiced frustration with the CDC’s misleading and inaccurate statements about these dangerous side effects’ connection to the vaccine. By refusing to address these facts, Attorney General Landry believes the CDC’s push to vaccinate otherwise healthy children and young adults could have serious consequences.

In a separate letter to Governor John Bel Edwards and officials at the Louisiana Department of Health, Solicitor General Murrill criticized the Edwards Administration’s media campaign to vaccinate children despite the increasing occurrence of myocarditis and pericarditis.

“There is no doubt myocarditis and pericarditis are confirmed adverse reactions to the vaccines and the problem is getting worse, not better,” wrote Solicitor General Murrill.

Solicitor General Liz Murrill included a personal account of her son’s battle with myocarditis just days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

Attorney General Landry is calling for the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health to release clear and accurate information regarding the potentially deadly consequences the COVID-19 vaccine is having on children and young adults.

“While in a ‘cost-benefit’ analysis of overall numbers of vaccinated persons, the CDC may conclude that this risk is outweighed by its benefits, it will provide little comfort to those suffering from the long-term damage caused by these conditions and to parents who may lose their children to sudden cardiac arrest,” concluded Attorney General Landry.