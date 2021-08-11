Louisiana AG warns of these recently recalled child products

UPDATE: Two more arrests made in murder on Johnson RidgeAugust 11, 2021
Attorney General Jeff Landry is urging Louisiana’s parents, guardians, and consumers to be mindful of several child products that have been recently recalled.
“As Louisiana Attorney General, I am committed to making our State a safer place for our children,” said Attorney General Landry. “I urge families to take a brief moment to learn about these recalled products.”
Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:
- Infant Bath by BATTOP
- Children’s Bath Wraps by 10-in-1 RH
- Infant Teethers by Battat
- Infant Activity Rattles by Playgro
- Cat & Jack Baby Rompers by Target
- Infant Sleep Bags by TJX
- Inclined Sleeper Accessory by Kolcraft
- Brutus Swing Sets by Leisure Time Products
- Slap Watches by K&M International
- Girls Puffer Jackets by JCPenny
- METROUS Strollers by Ergobaby
- Children’s Fishing Toy Games by Blue Star Trading
- 4-in-1 or 2-in-1 Rock’ n Glide Soothers by Fisher-Price
- Children’s Nightgowns by Booph
- Adapters included with RumbleSeats by UPPAbaby
- Children’s Robes by SIORO
- Children’s Nightgowns by Auranso Official
- Girl’s Nightgowns by La Paloma
For more information on these products and consumer remedies for them, view the Summer 2021 Safety Box.