Louisiana Announces Fourth Cohort of Leadership Program to Enhance Early Learning

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) today announced that 27 early childhood educators from 12 parishes have been selected to participate in the fourth cohort of the Louisiana Early Leaders Academy (LELA). This 10-month, executive-level program is for directors of highly rated, publicly funded early learning centers. LELA will help expand access to quality early childhood care and education by strengthening leaders in the field.
LELA is designed to address the new challenges of a post-pandemic world with the constant focus of Louisiana’s early leaders: preparing children for success in kindergarten and beyond. The program is developed to help build directors into instructional leaders of their centers. Over the course of the program, LELA participants will learn about managing systems changes, building strong teams, and improving program operations.
“One of the ways we can elevate early childhood is by helping develop the professionals who serve children and families,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jenna Chiasson. “I’m excited to see this program grow and look forward to collaborating with our newest cohort.”
Fellows participating in Cohort 4 of the Louisiana Early Leaders Academy include:
- Ascension Parish: Misty Racheal Handy | Wonder Kids Academy Early Learning Center and Preschool
- Caddo Parish: LaTara Hart | Pat’s Playhouse & Learning Center #2
- Caddo Parish: Stefanie Hester | EPIC Learning Center
- East Baton Rouge Parish: Elisabeth Andrews Johnson | Little Bo-Peep Daycare and Learning Center, Inc.
- East Baton Rouge Parish: Dalpheny Smith | Kidz Karousel Crestworth
- East Baton Rouge Parish: Rosalind Foster White | Little Land Children Learning Workshop
- East Baton Rouge Parish: Kori Thomas Fontenot | In Loving Arms Early Learning Center
- Evangeline Parish: Shericka LaBrie | LaBrie’s Child Daycare, LLC
- Jefferson Parish: Dionne Phillips | Small Royalty Learning Center
- Lafayette Parish: Kiristy Joseph | ULL Child Development Center
- Lafayette Parish: Kimberly George | Kid City Daycare and Preschool
- Lafayette Parish: Erin Montet-Pitre | Little Blessings Childcare and Preschool of Youngsville
- Lafayette Parish: Maddie-Morgan Latiolais | Gifted Early Learning Academy
- Lafayette Parish: Erika Godfrey | Brilliant Minds Academy
- Orleans/Jefferson Parish: Stacey Byes-Byarse | It Takes a Village Academy
- Plaquemines Parish: Ava Hingle | Kate and Allie’s Childcare Center
- Rapides Parish: Wendy Coleman | For My Child Learning Center
- St. Tammany Parish: Tashana Garrett | Northshore Kids Academy
- St. Tammany Parish: Kaitlyn Schulz | The Academy of Early Learning
- St. Tammany Parish: Casey Zweifel Partridge | My Little Sprout Too
- Terrebonne Parish: Kristy Short, Church St | Holy Rosary, Gibson, Schriever Head Start
- West Baton Rouge Parish: Veronica Thomas-Williams | Kidsville Early Learning Center