Louisiana Announces Fourth Cohort of Leadership Program to Enhance Early Learning

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) today announced that 27 early childhood educators from 12 parishes have been selected to participate in the fourth cohort of the Louisiana Early Leaders Academy (LELA). This 10-month, executive-level program is for directors of highly rated, publicly funded early learning centers. LELA will help expand access to quality early childhood care and education by strengthening leaders in the field.

LELA is designed to address the new challenges of a post-pandemic world with the constant focus of Louisiana’s early leaders: preparing children for success in kindergarten and beyond. The program is developed to help build directors into instructional leaders of their centers. Over the course of the program, LELA participants will learn about managing systems changes, building strong teams, and improving program operations.

“One of the ways we can elevate early childhood is by helping develop the professionals who serve children and families,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jenna Chiasson. “I’m excited to see this program grow and look forward to collaborating with our newest cohort.”

Fellows participating in Cohort 4 of the Louisiana Early Leaders Academy include: