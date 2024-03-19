Louisiana announces Semifinalists for Teacher and Principal of the Year, Finalists for Early Childhood and New Teacher

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. announces 2024 Spring Arts Walk Participating Artists and BusinessesMarch 19, 2024
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) announced today the 67 educators advancing one step closer to being named the state’s best. The LDOE named its 2025 Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year Semifinalists, 2025 Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year Finalists, and the 2024 Louisiana New Teacher of the Year Finalists.
“It is an honor to celebrate the significance of the education profession and those who choose to serve the next generation,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “These remarkable teachers and leaders are making a profound impact on the lives of students and the future of Louisiana.”
Louisiana Teacher of the Year Semifinalists
Acadia Parish: Elise Boutin
Allen Parish: Christian Harrington
Ascension Parish: Morgan Green
Avoyelles Parish: Jodie T. Melancon
Bossier Parish: Chris Kourvelas
Calcasieu Parish: Dr. Suresh Chiruguru
Claiborne Parish: Hannah Talley Sanders
Collegiate Academies: Nora McGann
Evangeline Parish: Jessica Capseta
Hynes Charter School: Jazmyne Darby
Iberia Parish: Racquell Archangel
Jefferson Parish: Dawn LaFargue-Armelin
Lafayette Parish: Jessica “Joy” Stalnaker
Morris Jeff Community School: Steven Kennedy
Ouachita Parish: Jennifer Callender
Richland Parish: Susan Shrader
St. Bernard Parish: Christina McCarta
St. Charles Parish: Annette Blanchard
St. Mary Parish: Rebecca Nguyen
St. Tammany Parish: Carra “Beth” Melton
Tangipahoa Parish: Jill Williams
Terrebonne Parish: Leah Voisin
University View Academy: Raven Cole
Zachary Community School District: Adrianne Dykes
Louisiana Principal of the Year Semifinalists
Beauregard Parish: S. Chad Schulz
Caddo Parish: Robert Middleton
Calcasieu Parish: Dr. Shonna Anderson
Central Community School District: Brandon LaGroue
DeSoto Parish: Amanda LaFollette
East Baton Rouge Parish: Dr. Tongelia McCray-Rowan
FirstLine Schools: Glenda Welch Baylis
Franklin Parish: Anna Tarver
Grant Parish: Jennifer Winslett
Iberville Parish: Dr. Amanda Austin
Lafourche Parish: Dr. Decina Rodriguez
Lincoln Parish: Tiffany Curry
Livingston Parish: Anne “Beth” Jones
Natchitoches Parish: Micah Coleman
Plaquemines Parish: Holly Eiswirth
Rapides Parish: Rebecca Warren
Red River Parish: Michael Beck
Sabine Parish: Donya Tatum
St. John the Baptist Parish: Dr. Kara Lawson
St. Landry Parish: Casey Comeaux
St. Martin Parish: Tiedra Hawkins
Vernon Parish: Jennifer Wilbanks
West Baton Rouge Parish: Kelley Stein
West Feliciana Parish: Brittney Rosenbach
Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher of the Year Finalists
East Baton Rouge Parish: Julie Cook
East Baton Rouge Parish: Montrellani Gordon
Franklin Parish: Tasha Jones
Jefferson Parish: Nicole Williams
West Baton Rouge Parish: Yashica Murphy
Louisiana Early Childhood Leader of the Year Finalists
East Baton Rouge Parish: Ashley Beal
Iberville Parish: Rockeisha Walker
Plaquemines Parish: Ava Hingle
Rapides Parish: Michelle Queen
Vermillion Parish: Tiffany Comeaux
Louisiana New Teacher of the Year Finalists
Elementary:
Ascension Parish: Ashlie Clouatre
Bossier Parish: Alex Devine
Ouachita Parish: Samantha Valentine
Middle:
Iberville Parish: Olivia Landry
Lafayette Parish: Morgan Toups
Rapides Parish: William Foley
High:
Calcasieu Parish: Tiffany Pfeifer
Jackson Parish: Trey Porchay
Zachary Community School District: Braxton Michel
All semifinalists and finalists will be honored at the 18th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on the evening of July 27. This exciting event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.
These programs provide an opportunity to acknowledge those teachers and leaders who are making exceptional gains with students. Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s education profession.