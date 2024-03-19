Louisiana announces Semifinalists for Teacher and Principal of the Year, Finalists for Early Childhood and New Teacher

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) announced today the 67 educators advancing one step closer to being named the state’s best. The LDOE named its 2025 Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year Semifinalists, 2025 Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year Finalists, and the 2024 Louisiana New Teacher of the Year Finalists.

“It is an honor to celebrate the significance of the education profession and those who choose to serve the next generation,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “These remarkable teachers and leaders are making a profound impact on the lives of students and the future of Louisiana.”

Louisiana Teacher of the Year Semifinalists

Acadia Parish: Elise Boutin

Allen Parish: Christian Harrington

Ascension Parish: Morgan Green

Avoyelles Parish: Jodie T. Melancon

Bossier Parish: Chris Kourvelas

Calcasieu Parish: Dr. Suresh Chiruguru

Claiborne Parish: Hannah Talley Sanders

Collegiate Academies: Nora McGann

Evangeline Parish: Jessica Capseta

Hynes Charter School: Jazmyne Darby

Iberia Parish: Racquell Archangel

Jefferson Parish: Dawn LaFargue-Armelin

Lafayette Parish: Jessica “Joy” Stalnaker

Morris Jeff Community School: Steven Kennedy

Ouachita Parish: Jennifer Callender

Richland Parish: Susan Shrader

St. Bernard Parish: Christina McCarta

St. Charles Parish: Annette Blanchard

St. Mary Parish: Rebecca Nguyen

St. Tammany Parish: Carra “Beth” Melton

Tangipahoa Parish: Jill Williams

Terrebonne Parish: Leah Voisin

University View Academy: Raven Cole

Zachary Community School District: Adrianne Dykes

Louisiana Principal of the Year Semifinalists

Beauregard Parish: S. Chad Schulz

Caddo Parish: Robert Middleton

Calcasieu Parish: Dr. Shonna Anderson

Central Community School District: Brandon LaGroue

DeSoto Parish: Amanda LaFollette

East Baton Rouge Parish: Dr. Tongelia McCray-Rowan

FirstLine Schools: Glenda Welch Baylis

Franklin Parish: Anna Tarver

Grant Parish: Jennifer Winslett

Iberville Parish: Dr. Amanda Austin

Lafourche Parish: Dr. Decina Rodriguez

Lincoln Parish: Tiffany Curry

Livingston Parish: Anne “Beth” Jones

Natchitoches Parish: Micah Coleman

Plaquemines Parish: Holly Eiswirth

Rapides Parish: Rebecca Warren

Red River Parish: Michael Beck

Sabine Parish: Donya Tatum

St. John the Baptist Parish: Dr. Kara Lawson

St. Landry Parish: Casey Comeaux

St. Martin Parish: Tiedra Hawkins

Vernon Parish: Jennifer Wilbanks

West Baton Rouge Parish: Kelley Stein

West Feliciana Parish: Brittney Rosenbach

Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher of the Year Finalists

East Baton Rouge Parish: Julie Cook

East Baton Rouge Parish: Montrellani Gordon

Franklin Parish: Tasha Jones

Jefferson Parish: Nicole Williams

West Baton Rouge Parish: Yashica Murphy

Louisiana Early Childhood Leader of the Year Finalists

East Baton Rouge Parish: Ashley Beal

Iberville Parish: Rockeisha Walker

Plaquemines Parish: Ava Hingle

Rapides Parish: Michelle Queen

Vermillion Parish: Tiffany Comeaux

Louisiana New Teacher of the Year Finalists

Elementary:

Ascension Parish: Ashlie Clouatre

Bossier Parish: Alex Devine

Ouachita Parish: Samantha Valentine

Middle:

Iberville Parish: Olivia Landry

Lafayette Parish: Morgan Toups

Rapides Parish: William Foley

High:

Calcasieu Parish: Tiffany Pfeifer

Jackson Parish: Trey Porchay

Zachary Community School District: Braxton Michel

All semifinalists and finalists will be honored at the 18th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on the evening of July 27. This exciting event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.

These programs provide an opportunity to acknowledge those teachers and leaders who are making exceptional gains with students. Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s education profession.