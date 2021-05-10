Louisiana Bankers Association Elects 2021-2022 Officers, Board Members

Jerry Ledet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Bank in Houma, has been installed as the 2021-2022 Chairman of the Louisiana Bankers Association.
Ledet succeeds Gary S. Littlefield, Baton Rouge Market President of Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Company.
The other 2021-2022 LBA officers are:
Chairman-Elect K. Brent Vidrine of Bank of Sunset
Treasurer Joseph F. Quinlan, III, of First National Bankers Bank in Baton Rouge
The following regional directors were elected during LBA’s annual meeting:
Northwest Region: John C. Cole of Gibsland Bank and Trust
South Central Region: Steven J. Crispino of South Louisiana Bank in Houma
Northeast Region: Paige B. Oliver of Bank of Oak Ridge
Other LBA directors continuing to serve for the upcoming year are:
Southeast Region: Chris Ferris of Fidelity Bank in New Orleans
Acadiana Region: Jason P. Freyou of Home Bank, N.A., in Lafayette
Southwest Region: Justin Holt of The Evangeline Bank and Trust in Lake Charles
Southeast Region: Chip Knight of Hancock Whitney Bank in New Orleans
Capitol Region: H. Brooks Lewis of Citizens Bank and Trust Company in Baton Rouge
At-Large Member: Rose M. Miller of First National Bank of Louisiana in Lafayette
Central Region: Bryon C. Salazar of Red River Bank in Alexandria
Robert T. Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of LBA in Baton Rouge