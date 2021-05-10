Louisiana Bankers Association Elects 2021-2022 Officers, Board Members

Jerry Ledet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Bank in Houma, has been installed as the 2021-2022 Chairman of the Louisiana Bankers Association.

Ledet succeeds Gary S. Littlefield, Baton Rouge Market President of Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Company.

The other 2021-2022 LBA officers are:

Chairman-Elect K. Brent Vidrine of Bank of Sunset

Treasurer Joseph F. Quinlan, III, of First National Bankers Bank in Baton Rouge

The following regional directors were elected during LBA’s annual meeting:

Northwest Region: John C. Cole of Gibsland Bank and Trust

South Central Region: Steven J. Crispino of South Louisiana Bank in Houma

Northeast Region: Paige B. Oliver of Bank of Oak Ridge

Other LBA directors continuing to serve for the upcoming year are:

Southeast Region: Chris Ferris of Fidelity Bank in New Orleans

Acadiana Region: Jason P. Freyou of Home Bank, N.A., in Lafayette

Southwest Region: Justin Holt of The Evangeline Bank and Trust in Lake Charles

Southeast Region: Chip Knight of Hancock Whitney Bank in New Orleans

Capitol Region: H. Brooks Lewis of Citizens Bank and Trust Company in Baton Rouge

At-Large Member: Rose M. Miller of First National Bank of Louisiana in Lafayette

Central Region: Bryon C. Salazar of Red River Bank in Alexandria

Robert T. Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of LBA in Baton Rouge