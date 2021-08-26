Louisiana congregate sheltering available this hurricane season

Port Fourchon enters Phase 1, Storm Watch ahead of Tropical Depression 9August 26, 2021
From Lafourche Parish Government:
Louisiana will be using congregate sheltering this hurricane season. That means mass shelter sites, with safe spacing, mandatory masking and other COVID safety precautions.
Get a Game Plan now!
-
- Vaccinate now in case you must go to a shelter. Vaccinations are not required, but they are the best way to stay safe from COVID while in shelter.
- If you anticipate needing evacuation assistance due to transportation or medical reasons, contact your local emergency managers before an emergency. Find contact information on the GOHSEP website at http://gohsep.la.gov/ABOUT/PARISHPA
- If you can stay with friends or family outside your region, have conversations about the process and any COVID-related concerns ahead of time.
- If you go to a hotel, be prepared to pay your own way.
- If you go out of state, be prepared to pay for your own fuel and lodging.
- Listen to the guidance of your local officials for evacuation orders, including possible public shelter locations.
- We will be using 211 as our primary source of communication during a disaster.
- When a disaster is declared, local and state officials will provide up-to-date shelter information.
- Evacuate with the essential items you will need if you are away from your home for an extended time, including food, water, PPE, and medicine.
Find more information on the CDC website about Going to a Public Disaster Shelter During the Covid-19 Pandemic: https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/hurricanes/covid-19/public-disaster-shelter-during-covid.html