Louisiana congregate sheltering available this hurricane season

Vaccinate now in case you must go to a shelter. Vaccinations are not required, but they are the best way to stay safe from COVID while in shelter.

If you anticipate needing evacuation assistance due to transportation or medical reasons, contact your local emergency managers before an emergency. Find contact information on the GOHSEP website at http://gohsep.la.gov/ABOUT/PARISHPA

If you can stay with friends or family outside your region, have conversations about the process and any COVID-related concerns ahead of time.

If you go to a hotel, be prepared to pay your own way.

If you go out of state, be prepared to pay for your own fuel and lodging.

Listen to the guidance of your local officials for evacuation orders, including possible public shelter locations.