Louisiana Courts wrap up language access projects with U.S. Department of Justice

On the occasion of wrapping up the Supreme Court’s work with the U.S. Department of Justice, Chief Justice Weimer commented, “I would like to commend all those who worked diligently to improve access to justice in Louisiana for limited English proficient individuals. I look forward to continuing our positive progress in further expanding accessibility to courts for all individuals.” Chief Justice Weimer also remarked, “From the efforts made to date, Louisiana’s judicial system now serves as a model for other states. We receive calls from other states asking for information to help improve their judicial systems. So, I would particularly like to thank our judges and dedicated court administrators from all over the state for their assistance with this effort. ”

“This process, which was spearheaded by Chief Deputy Judicial Administrator Brian Wiggins, required the full cooperation and involvement of the entire judiciary,” said Louisiana Supreme Court Judicial Administrator Sandra Vujnovich. “In addition to our judges and court administrators, thank you to our various partners, including the Louisiana State Bar Association’s Access to Justice Committee and the many other dedicated individuals who served on the Language Access Stakeholder Committee. From drafting the state’s first Language Access Plan to producing online training modules for judges, lawyers, and judicial partners, we have dramatically increased the resources available to assist limited English proficient individuals.”

The online training modules were produced by the National Center for State Courts with a grant provided by the State Justice Institute, a non-profit established by federal law to distribute grants to courts. The modules may be used by all justice system partners including judges, administrators, clerks of court, law enforcement and lawyers to learn more about language access and court interpreters.

For more information on the Louisiana Supreme Court’s Language Access and Court Interpreter Programs, visit www.lasc.org/languageaccess or contact Louisiana Supreme Court Public Information Specialist/Coordinator Trina S. Vincent at tvincent@lasc.org or (504) 310-2590.