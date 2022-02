Not a fan of Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction this morning? Never fear! Louisiana has their own cast of creatures to offer weather predictions!

Over at Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Clawson the Crawfish did NOT see his shadow. This means Spring is on the way for south Louisiana!

The Audubon Zoo also has a furry friend to help make weather predictions! Parish the Nutria made her prediction: Spring is on the way!