Louisiana DCFS Rolling Out Phase 2 Benefits for SUN Bucks Program

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services will issue Phase 2 benefits for the SUN Bucks program this week.

The rollout of Phase 2 will occur in waves over several weeks, benefiting approximately 320,000 school-aged children in Louisiana. Eligible students, including those who received Medicaid, Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP), or Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP) benefits during the 2023-2024 school year, as well as those who qualified for free or reduced-price school meals, will receive a one-time payment of $120 loaded onto a newly issued EBT card. The benefits will be distributed via mail. Families are advised to look for a plain white envelope with their child’s name. Phase 2 follows the successful rollout of Phase 1, which provided nearly $39 million in benefits to over 320,000 children who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

SUN Bucks can purchase SNAP-eligible food items at stores that accept EBT cards. Please remember benefits must be used within 122 days from the date of issuance.

For more information about the Louisiana SUN Bucks program and other summer feeding programs, please visit sunbucks.la.gov and the USDA SUN Programs page at www.fns.usda.gov/summer.