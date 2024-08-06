Louisiana Democratic Party offers support for VP Nominee Tim Walz

Following today’s news of Vice President Kamala Harris’ announcement that she has selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as the 2024 Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee, Louisiana Democratic Party Chair Randal Gaines issued the following statement:

“Already this morning, countless Louisianans are enthusiastically sounding their excitement and support for adding Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to our 2024 Democratic ticket.

“Like me, Tim Walz served our country for more than two decades as an Army National Guard leader, also working in disaster response postings, like I did during Hurricane Katrina. He is a former teacher, coach, and extremely accomplished congressman and governor. Our current Louisiana statewide elected officials could learn a lot from his steadfast governing, coalition building, and effective policies that greatly help working families, women, and children.

“Some pundits claim that vice presidential picks don’t matter, but this year, it’s clear that it’s never mattered more against the threats Donald Trump and J.D. Vance pose to our democracy and our future. The Louisiana Democratic Party is ready to fight strongly alongside a Harris-Walz ticket this fall as we stand poised to make immense progress for our country and our state.”