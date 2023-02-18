Louisiana Department of education asking parents, communities about accessing student learning materials

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is asking parents and communities across the state to share their experiences accessing student instructional materials. LDOE has launched a survey available now through February 28 at LouisianaBelieves.com. Resulting from House Resolution 145 of the 2022 Regular Session, this public survey is part of an LDOE study and report on transparency in education that will be presented to the Louisiana Legislature prior to the 2023 Regular Session. Along with findings and a conclusion, the report will include any recommendations for related legislation.

“We are committed to transparency and the understanding that parents have a right to know what their children learn in school,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “This report will help us identify school systems that excel in their partnerships with parents as well as how we can better serve systems who need added support.”

Louisiana state law gives parents of a child attending a public elementary or secondary school the right to access instructional materials. Along with instructional materials, this includes any survey before it is administered or distributed by a school to a student. Under the law, each local school board shall adopt rules and policies for each school to make instructional materials readily available for review.