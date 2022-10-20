Louisiana Department of Education Developing Pipeline of Future Leaders Through Expanded Aspiring Principal Fellowship

October 20, 2022
October 20, 2022

The Louisiana Department of Education is growing its efforts to help school systems train future principals. Fifty educators from across the state will participate in the 2022-23 Aspiring Principal Fellowship. The newest cohort is more than double the size of the 2021-22 class, which included 22 educators. Representing over 20 parishes from each region of Louisiana, the 2022-23 fellows will gain critical skills needed to serve students, families, and educators as a principal.

The members of the 2022-23 Aspiring Principal Fellowship can be viewed online.


“School leadership matters,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “We’re dedicated to supporting school systems as they develop current and future school leaders to improve academic outcomes for kids.”

The Aspiring Principal Fellowship supports the development of aspiring school leaders across the state. The cohort will meet six times during the school year to explore best practices through conversations with regional experts, school visits, and reflection. Participants will exit the fellowship with a robust leadership portfolio, the guidance of some of Louisiana’s most successful principals, and a strong network of lifelong colleagues. Fellows will explore the following topics:

  • Observation and Feedback Cycles
  • Accelerating Learning
  • Staffing and Scheduling
  • Instructional Leadership Teams
  • Teacher Collaboration
  • Recruitment and Retention
  • School Accountability
This selective statewide fellowship is rooted in the priorities outlined in Believe to Achieve. The school systems represented in this year’s cohort are listed below. A full list of the 2022-23 cohort is available online.
  • Ascension Public Schools
  • Assumption Parish Schools
  • Bossier Parish Schools
  • Caddo Parish School District
  • Caldwell Parish School District
  • Iberville Parish Schools
  • Jefferson Parish Schools
  • Kenilworth Science &Technology School
  • Lafayette Charter Foundation
  • Lafayette Parish School System
  • Ouachita Parish Schools
  • Plaquemines Parish School Board
  • Rapides Parish Schools
  • Red River Parish School System
  • St. Martin Parish School District
  • Terrebonne Parish School District
  • Union Parish School District
  • Vermilion Parish School District
  • Washington Parish School System
  • Zachary Community Schools
