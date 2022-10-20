Louisiana Department of Education Developing Pipeline of Future Leaders Through Expanded Aspiring Principal Fellowship

The Louisiana Department of Education is growing its efforts to help school systems train future principals. Fifty educators from across the state will participate in the 2022-23 Aspiring Principal Fellowship. The newest cohort is more than double the size of the 2021-22 class, which included 22 educators. Representing over 20 parishes from each region of Louisiana, the 2022-23 fellows will gain critical skills needed to serve students, families, and educators as a principal.

The members of the 2022-23 Aspiring Principal Fellowship can be viewed online.

“School leadership matters,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “We’re dedicated to supporting school systems as they develop current and future school leaders to improve academic outcomes for kids.”

The Aspiring Principal Fellowship supports the development of aspiring school leaders across the state. The cohort will meet six times during the school year to explore best practices through conversations with regional experts, school visits, and reflection. Participants will exit the fellowship with a robust leadership portfolio, the guidance of some of Louisiana’s most successful principals, and a strong network of lifelong colleagues. Fellows will explore the following topics: