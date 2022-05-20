Louisiana Department of Education Enters Partnership to Prioritize English Learners

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has partnered with UMass Global as part of the National Professional Development grant program to build the capacity of Louisiana educators who support English Learners. Educators will participate in required coursework to gain their English Learner Add-On Certification at no cost. The 2021-2022 cohort includes 11 educators from Bossier, Calcasieu, Jefferson, Orleans, Ouachita, St. Bernard, St. Mary, and Terrebonne Parishes. Cohort Two will begin in Fall 2022.

“By developing Louisiana educators who can effectively support the needs of English Learners, we will ensure high-quality teaching and learning for all students, improve student outcomes, and increase English language proficiency,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “This initiative is helping Louisiana educators close the achievement gap between English Learners and their native English-speaking peers.”

By the end of the five-year grant, approximately 100 teachers will have attained their English Learner Add-On Certification.