Louisiana Department of Education Establishes Waitlist for Child Care Assistance Program Starting Oct. 1

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is giving eligible families the opportunity to apply for the Child Care Assistance Program before a waitlist begins on October 1.

The program currently serves approximately 24,500 Louisiana children. With the number of eligible families approaching the program’s budgeted funding level, the waitlist is being established to ensure funding is available for eligible families who apply before the end of September. The waitlist also implements a process for eligible families who apply on or after October 1 to access funding as soon as it becomes available.

Louisiana’s Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) provides families with financial support for child care services. CCAP helps parents or legal guardians who are working, attending school, or attending job training pay for high-quality child care for children under age 13 or children with special needs up to age 18. CCAP pays for a portion of the child care costs, and families pay the difference charged by the provider.

In February, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved an increase in payment rates and extended eligibility in order to serve more working families. As a result, participation in CCAP has grown to serve an average increase of an additional 3,000 children. At the current pace, the number of eligible families anticipated to apply could exceed the number of funds available. The waitlist has been established so that eligible families can access seats as soon as funding is available.

Applications received prior to October 1 will be reviewed and will receive funding immediately upon being determined eligible. Eligibility is currently determined within 60-90 days of receiving a complete application. Eligible children who are experiencing homelessness, children from families participating in STEP or Early Head Start-Child Care Partnerships, children in foster care, or eligible special needs children are exempt from the waiting list.

Eligible families who apply on or after October 1 will be placed on the waitlist. They will be notified that they have been placed on the waitlist via the LDOE website when applying online or by mail when using a paper application. When funding becomes available, the families at the top of the waitlist will be notified by phone, mail, and email. There is currently no limit on the number of families that can be added to the waitlist.