Louisiana Department of Education Names Lafourche Parish School District “Models of Excellence” Recipient

The Lafourche Parish School District (LPSD) was recently awarded the Models of Excellence award by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) for the success of innovative science initiatives along with their perseverance through Hurricane Ida.

Dr. Cade Brumley, the State Superintendent, presented the honor to LPSD Superintendant Jarod Martin Monday, September 19, during a ceremony at Central Lafourche High. “Superintendent Martin and his team have displayed an unwavering commitment to student success, no matter the challenge,” said Dr. Brumley. “They have been early adopters of high-quality learning materials, give their teachers the support needed to be their best, and are always willing to help other Louisiana system leaders learn from their experiences. Lafourche Parish is a model of excellence for educators in our state and nation.”

LPSD received the award based on the Department’s priority that school systems provide the highest quality teaching and learning environment. The announcement stated the district has long made high-quality learning materials a priority. The district’s commitment to high-quality science instruction is one of the strategies used to maintain student growth despite disruptions from the pandemic and Hurricane Ida. Not only was Lafourche tenth overall in the state for performance on 2022 LEAP testing, but its four-point increase tied for the largest growth in Louisiana.

Named “Making the Impossible Possible,” LPSD’s approach to science includes strong instruction and engagement that’s even adaptable for emergency shifts to virtual instruction. District leaders ensure science teachers have access to the materials and training needed for the highest quality teaching and learning environment.

During the first year of the pandemic, Lafourche teacher leaders worked with the Department to develop distance learning adaptations for middle school science units. These adaptations provide science teachers with practical tips and resources for maintaining strong science instruction in virtual or hybrid settings. The resources Lafourche educators helped develop have received national recognition and are being used by teachers all across the country.

“When we were made aware of this recognition, we were pleasantly surprised. Our school system, like many systems in our state, have gone through very challenging times over the last couple of years,” said Martin. “Lafourche was not only dealing with the impact of the pandemic but also recovering from the devastation brought on by Hurricane Ida. This award will be uplifting for our teachers and students. We are honored with this distinction and I am proud of our schools for this achievement.”

According to the LDOE website, the Louisiana Models of Excellence was created to acknowledge schools serving as exemplary models for implementing the Department’s Believe to Achieve educational priorities. This initiative celebrates excellence in Louisiana schools, shares stories of success and provides models for others to see, and creates high-impact partnerships among school systems across the state.