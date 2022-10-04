Louisiana Department of Education Partners with Crimestoppers GNO to put Safe Schools App in the Hands of More Students

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is teaming with Crimestoppers GNO to make it easier for students, educators, and families to prevent acts of violence at school.

The LDOE encourages school systems to adopt the free Crimestoppers GNO Safe Schools Louisiana Program and its Say It Here mobile app for middle and high schools. Crimestoppers GNO, Louisiana State Police, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness offer Safe Schools Louisiana to all middle and high schools throughout the state.

“Too often when violence happens on a school campus, someone knew about the attack before it happened,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “Safe Schools Louisiana is a fast, easy, and anonymous way for people who see something to say something.“

Crimestoppers Safe Schools Louisiana is a turnkey program provided complimentary to schools. The program’s Say It Here mobile app allows users to report bullying, violence, criminal activity, mental health issues, or other incidents they feel could go unnoticed. Users can even upload videos or photos with their anonymous tips.

Tips are processed by a multidisciplinary team identified by the schools, with information forwarded 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Tips are monitored and, once vetted, the proper representatives are notified for engagement. When there is an emergency, the safe school team will be contacted for immediate response and intervention.

“We’re honored to play a role in student safety in Louisiana and appreciate the Department of Education’s work in this important endeavor,” said Darlene Cusanza, President and CEO, Crimestoppers, Inc. “Empowering students and their families to play an active role in school safety is the mission of Crimestoppers GNO. The Safe Schools Louisiana anonymous reporting app provides a platform where students can feel comfortable sharing what they know or their concerns. The results have already shown that students are providing valuable information in many areas. With every bullying, self-harm intervention, or weapon removed from campus, a life can be saved.”

With the support of LDOE, nearly 40 school systems and over 500 middle and high schools currently participate in Safe Schools Louisiana. The program can be implemented in less than two weeks; from the initial Memorandum of Understanding signing by the school system to the identification and training of the school system tip administrative team, to student training on the app. Crimestoppers GNO provides virtual and online training, as well as posters and other items to promote the resource. They also work with schools to embrace the concept of using the anonymous reporting app during special prevention-themed months, such as October’s Anti-Bullying and Red Ribbon week.

All school multidisciplinary teams must include a representative from law enforcement and a lead mental health or behavioral health school leader. The multidisciplinary team directs the path for intervention and allows for action on all reported issues, especially if the tip may be considered criminal in nature or referencing threats of self-harm.

Crimestoppers GNO has worked for over 40 years operating anonymous criminal reporting resources and has over 18 years working in area schools with their Safe School programs. Following national best practices on the implementation, processing, and prevention programs, Crimestoppers GNO is happy to share its knowledge, proven platform, and relationships with area law enforcement to support this multidisciplinary program. Having a Louisiana-based organization working as a partner statewide provides a unique opportunity to understand better and embrace the character and needs of our great state. For more information on the program, please visit SafeSchoolsLa.com

The following Louisiana school systems have adopted Safe Schools Louisiana or are beginning the adoption process. In addition to school systems that utilize Safe Schools Louisiana, many other systems collaborate with local law enforcement and use other tools to help students, teachers, and families report concerns.