Louisiana Department of Education seeking feedback through Parent and Family Engagement Survey

May 29, 2023

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish School Districts are teaming up with the Louisiana Department of Education as well as school systems across the state to improve family engagement. Through the Parent and Family Engagement Survey, the Louisiana Department of Education hopes to gain insight from families about their district as a whole, as well as individual schools.

The survey consists of 16 items and is designed to gather feedback from all parents  The survey is to be completed by parents once per school. If you have children in multiple schools, please complete one survey per school. The survey closes Friday, June 2, 2023.

The Louisiana Department of Education 2023 Parent and Family Engagement Survey links can be found below:
