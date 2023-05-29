Louisiana Department of Education seeking feedback through Parent and Family Engagement Survey

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish School Districts are teaming up with the Louisiana Department of Education as well as school systems across the state to improve family engagement. Through the Parent and Family Engagement Survey, the Louisiana Department of Education hopes to gain insight from families about their district as a whole, as well as individual schools.

The survey consists of 16 items and is designed to gather feedback from all parents The survey is to be completed by parents once per school. If you have children in multiple schools, please complete one survey per school. The survey closes Friday, June 2, 2023.