Louisiana Department of Education Seeks Feedback on LEAP

The Louisiana Department of Education (Department) has started planning for the future of the Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP). The goal is to develop a state assessment system that reflects Louisiana’s Educational Priorities and builds upon the strong foundation of the current LEAP while improving upon it with innovative and promising new approaches.

An essential component of this effort is to gather input from various groups across the state for the purpose of informing the work of an advisory group. To accomplish this, the Department has released the Future of Assessment Survey for educators, leaders, and stakeholders to provide feedback on what they believe is working well and what challenges need to be addressed. The survey will be available through April 29, 2022.

Please contact Alissa Kilpatrick, director of assessment content, with questions about this work: alissa.kilpatrick@la.gov.