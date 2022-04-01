Louisiana Department of Insurance Issues Cease-and-Desist Orders Against Two Agents

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) recently issued cease-and-desist orders and license suspensions against two insurance producers for violations of the Louisiana Insurance Code.

On March 11, the LDI issued a cease-and-desist order and license suspension to Kim Marie Holmes for alleged insurance fraud. Holmes was issued an arrest warrant in Ascension Parish on March 3 and charged with insurance fraud for attempting to defraud an insurance company for over $15,900.

An investigation by Louisiana State Police found Holmes made material misrepresentations on her renter’s insurance policy following Hurricane Ida by greatly inflating the price of items claimed as damaged or never purchasing items claimed as damaged from the places reported in the claim. State Police also noted that Holmes’ apartment complex never received any reported damages to the building in which she lived.

“Providing fictitious information to an insurance company for personal gain is a clear indication that Ms. Holmes cannot be trusted to conduct insurance business,” said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. “I took this action to protect consumers in our state from her participation in the industry.”

View the full regulatory action here.

On March 21, the LDI issued a cease-and-desist order and license suspension to Andrea R. Ceballos for alleged theft of property. Ceballos was arrested in Arkansas and charged with the theft of approximately $13,000 from the insurance agency where she worked as a producer. Although she is a resident and producer in Arkansas, Ceballos held a non-resident license in Louisiana.

View the full regulatory action here.

The producers listed above have 30 days from the time of service to request an administrative appeal or the actions will become final.

Commissioner Donelon urges consumers who feel uneasy about any insurance-related transaction to call the LDI Insurance Fraud Division at 225-342-4956 or 1-800-259-5300. If callers do not want their names used, they can request that their involvement be kept confidential.