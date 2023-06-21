Louisiana Department of Insurance Urges Homeowners to Prepare Now for Hurricane Season

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is advising residents across Louisiana to prepare and remain vigilant as hurricane season began June 1 and has already shown high activity with the forming of tropical storms Arlene and Bret.

Researchers at Colorado State University forecast 2023 to be a near-average hurricane season with 14 named storms, including seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. They predict a 43% chance for at least one major hurricane to make landfall in the United States and 27% chance for the Gulf Coast.

“I understand many homeowners are nervously facing this hurricane season while still trying to secure a policy in the private market,” said Commissioner Donelon. “The Insure Louisiana Incentive Program is underway, and I encourage homeowners to continue to reach out to agents to place a policy as soon as possible.”

Homeowners, business and flood insurance policies are the most effective ways to safeguard your property from hurricanes. It is crucial to act now as most property insurers stop writing policies when a storm enters the Gulf of Mexico.

The LDI recommends following these four steps to prepare for hurricane season:

Get flood insurance. Flood damage resulting from heavy rain or storm surge is not a covered peril in standard homeowners policies, and there is typically a 30-day waiting period before a flood insurance policy takes effect. For information on a subsidized National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy, contact an agent or visit www.floodsmart.gov.

Review your insurance coverages. Named storm and hurricane deductibles typically run 2% to 5% of the insured property value. If a home has an insured value of $200,000 with a 5% hurricane deductible, the policyholder will pay $10,000 out of pocket before insurance coverage takes effect after a named storm. Details of these deductibles are listed on the declarations page of your policy.

Update your home inventory. You can use your phone to take pictures or video of the items in your home. Having a record of your possessions will make the claims process easier in the event of property damage or loss. Include identifying information such as brand name and serial number. The NAIC Home Inventory App makes it easy for you to create a record of your belongings. The app allows users to upload and export photos, find disaster preparation advice and review information about filing a claim. The NAIC Home Inventory App is available for download in the App Store and Google Play.

Make an evacuation plan. Have copies of your policies, as well as your agent and insurance company’s contact information, ready to go in case of an emergency evacuation. This will enable you to start the claims process as soon as possible if your home is damaged in the storm.