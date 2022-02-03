Louisiana Dept. of Education Launches Hurricane Preparedness Commission

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) recently announced the launch of The Protect Louisiana Schools: Hurricane Preparedness Commission (PLSHPC), Louisiana’s first statewide commission centered on solidifying our public school’s core infrastructures and creating operational best practices for school systems and leaders during hurricanes.

“Over the past two years, Louisiana has been catastrophically impacted by six hurricanes — two of which were among the strongest in our state’s history,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Many coastal public schools have been devastated from the repeated barrage of high winds, torrential rain, and flash floods, resulting in billions of dollars in damages – roofs torn off, hallways flooded, walls collapsed. But despite all of this, Louisiana’s students, teachers, administrators, and parents have shown unwavering resilience in the face of extraordinary adversity. They have done their part — now is the time for us to do ours.”

PLSHPC will bring together experts from the private sector, academia, and government to formulate comprehensive recommendations that will modernize Louisiana’s education infrastructure and equip school systems with the necessary tools to protect their facilities pre- and post-hurricane.

PLSHPC is comprised of:

Catherine Cassidy, Principal, Southside High School

Doris Voitier, Superintendent / BESE Member, St. Bernard Parish Schools

Joel Dillon, Manager of Executive Operations, Louisiana Department of Education

Karl Bruchhaus, Superintendent, Calcasieu Parish School Board

Kelli Oertling, Principal, Lakewood Elementary

Kendricks “Ken” Brass, Louisiana State Representative, District 58

Mark Abraham, Louisiana State Senator, District 25

Philip Martin, Superintendent, Terrebonne Parish School District

Sharon L. Clark, Charter Director, Sophie B. Wright High School

Spencer Harris, Principal, Springfield High School

Talé D. Lockett, Chief Executive Officer, Algiers Charter School Association

Trevis A. Thompson, School Safety Officer, Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness

Tiffany Delcour, Chief Operations Officer, NOLA Public Schools

Mark Richards, Lecturer, Emergency and Security Studies Program, Tulane University

Dr. Kimberly L. Foster, Dean, School of Science and Engineering, Tulane University

Dr. Elizabeth Matthews, Assistant Professor, College of Engineering & Science, Louisiana Tech University

Dr. Carol J. Friedland, Associate Professor, Bert S. Turner Department of Construction Management, Louisiana State University

For more information, please visit ProtectLaSchools.Org.