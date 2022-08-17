Louisiana Disaster Care Management Program Connects Hurricane Ida Survivors to Resources

August 17, 2022
August 17, 2022

Are you having trouble recovering and in need of assistance after Hurricane Ida? The Louisiana Disaster Care Management Program (DCMP) connects Hurricane Ida survivors with available resources and provides free advice to help meet any unmet needs.

 

The program has created regions where case managers can offer localized help. Eligible parishes include Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Point Coupee, St. Benard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.


The program connects survivors to resources across the board:

  • Recovery plan assistance
  • Application assistance for FEMA, SBA, and insurance
  • Access to local resources
  • Home repairs for damage caused by Hurricane Ida
  • Utilities or storage assistance
  • Temporary housing
  • Food
  • Access to health care, health insurance, or health-related needs
  • Access to mental and behavioral health resources
  • Job searches
  • Assess financial issues
  • Transportation needs related to Hurricane Ida
  • Senior services
  • Legal services
  • Clothing or furniture to replace items damaged by Hurricane Ida

 

For Iberia, Lafourche, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Terrebonne parishes, call the Workforce Group at (985) 302-0135 for assistance. To apply and learn more, visit Getagameplan.org/idadcmp. All services are free.

