Louisiana Disaster Care Management Program Connects Hurricane Ida Survivors to Resources

Are you having trouble recovering and in need of assistance after Hurricane Ida? The Louisiana Disaster Care Management Program (DCMP) connects Hurricane Ida survivors with available resources and provides free advice to help meet any unmet needs.

The program has created regions where case managers can offer localized help. Eligible parishes include Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Point Coupee, St. Benard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

The program connects survivors to resources across the board:

Recovery plan assistance

Application assistance for FEMA, SBA, and insurance

Access to local resources

Home repairs for damage caused by Hurricane Ida

Utilities or storage assistance

Temporary housing

Food

Access to health care, health insurance, or health-related needs

Access to mental and behavioral health resources

Job searches

Assess financial issues

Transportation needs related to Hurricane Ida

Senior services

Legal services

Clothing or furniture to replace items damaged by Hurricane Ida

For Iberia, Lafourche, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Terrebonne parishes, call the Workforce Group at (985) 302-0135 for assistance. To apply and learn more, visit Getagameplan.org/idadcmp. All services are free.