FEMA has announced Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Louisiana will be open normal hours of operation on Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 21. The DRCs are open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sunday.

They are located at:

LPG Government Complex

4876 LA-1

Raceland, LA 70394

East Park Recreation Center (parking lot)

107 Robert Street

Houma, LA 70363

All DRC centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for all visitors, employees, and volunteers.