Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic, Apply Today

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.

“Disbursing $25 million in assistance to homeowners throughout the state is an important milestone for the program and for Louisiana, as so many residents continue to face financial impacts of COVID-19,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Our goal is to serve as many eligible homeowners as possible, and this is only the beginning. We know that there are many more of our people who could take advantage of this program, and that’s why I am encouraging those homeowners impacted by COVID-19 and meet the eligibility criteria to learn more and apply.”

Homeowners can find out if they are eligible to receive assistance and apply by visiting haf.lacovidhousing.com.

The program—launched in January 2022 and funded through the American Rescue Plan Act—provides $10 billion in federal relief for vulnerable homeowners nationwide. Louisiana received $146.7 million and can provide up to $25,000 per eligible Louisiana homeowner. The Louisiana Office of Community Development is administering the program.

Eligible homeowners include those who meet the following criteria:

Own and occupy a home in Louisiana as their primary residence

Meet income qualifications

Must be at least 30 days delinquent on mortgage payments

Experienced a financial hardship associated with the COVID-19 pandemic

“The state has taken several steps to establish efficiencies in the review process so that funds will more quickly be delivered to approved homeowners, and we continue to work with partner lenders to streamline and simplify the process,” said Desireé Honoré Thomas, assistant commissioner of statewide services for the Division of Administration. “Our goal is to provide this assistance to residents in need as quickly as possible, and we’re doing everything we can to make that happen.”

Renters financially impacted during COVID-19 who are behind on rent payments may also be eligible for assistance through the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program. ERAP—launched in March 2021 and funded through the Consolidated Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act—provides emergency rental and utility assistance to Louisiana residents in 57 parishes who experienced housing instability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To apply or learn more about HAF and ERAP, visit lacovidhousing.com. Program hotlines are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at: