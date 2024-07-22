Louisiana DNC Delegation Overwhelming Endorses Vice President Kamala Harris

Sunday evening, the Louisiana delegation to the Democratic National Convention met virtually, and by an overwhelming majority vote, officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be their 2024 Democratic Presidential Nominee.

Louisiana Democratic Party Chair Randal Gaines, who also chairs the Louisiana delegation to the convention, shared the following:

“We are grateful to President Joe Biden for his remarkable leadership, and we are committed to honoring his legacy by working tirelessly this fall to keep the White House in Democratic hands. I am proud to share that Louisiana’s Democratic delegates will join President Biden in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as our nominee. It’s time we come together, and by throwing our full support behind her, we can beat Donald Trump again and continue Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishments and progress for our country. We look forward to a productive, energizing, and historic convention in which we nominate the first black woman as our Democratic nominee.”

The Democratic National Convention will occur from August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois. Vice President Harris and any individual seeking the presidential nomination must qualify to receive votes from convention delegates. The Louisiana delegation joins President Joe Biden, Congressman Troy Carter, and other significant organizations and elected officials in endorsing Vice President Harris.