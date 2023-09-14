Louisiana DOTD announces LA 20 Southbound closure this Friday

Via the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government website: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is issuing a continuous left lane closure alert along LA 20 southbound. This closure is expected to be in place from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, September 15, for Parish maintenance of the roadway light poles. The work will be on the LA 20 Schriever Bridge between Devil Swamp Rd to Lsta Ct., in Terrebonne Parish.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.