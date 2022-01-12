Louisiana Economic Development Opens Registration for Virtual Career Fair

Registration is now open for an LED FastStart virtual career fair that will connect job seekers in and outside the state with Louisiana companies filling a wide range of business operations and customer service positions. The online event will take place Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Admission is free, and participants can register in advance or at the start of the event.

Business operations encompasses a wide range of roles, including human resources, accounting/finance, account management, marketing, operations, project management, business development and administrative assistance. Customer services roles include a similarly broad spectrum of jobs whose primary responsibility is interacting with the public in-person, online and/or by phone.

Six companies from across the state have committed to participate in the career fair to date:

Calls Plus, Lafayette

Lafayette Click Here Digital , Baton Rouge

, Baton Rouge GDIT, Bossier City

Bossier City Netchex, Covington

Covington Premier Health, Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge SCI, New Orleans

Using the virtual events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore the employers’ virtual booths, research the companies and see the opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with company representatives.

“The competition for skilled workers who can help Louisiana businesses grow has never been more fierce,” said LED FastStart Executive Director Paul Helton. “This business operations and customer service virtual career fair is another example of how LED FastStart is using the latest technology to connect the best prospects with the right opportunities at our partner companies.”