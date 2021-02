Beginning Monday, Feb. 8, the Louisiana Department of Health Phase 1B, Tier 1 priority group for the COVID-19 vaccine will be altered to include residents as young as 65 years old, Governor John Bel Edwards announced this afternoon.

Previously, the age requirement was limited to people ages 70 and older.

Additionally, election staff, Unified Command Group members, state COVID-19 responders and all law enforcement and first responders will be eligible starting Monday, Edwards said.

In total, 275,000 additional people will be added to Phase 1B, Tier 1 priority group, Edwards said.

Locations of pharmacies with the vaccine and more on Phase 1B, Tier 1 can be found here.