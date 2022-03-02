Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities ARP Funds Help Tribe’s Internal Efficiency During Uncertain Times

In 2021, the United Houma Nation (UHN) received a small grant of funding for Louisiana Culture Care Fund grants that have been administered by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH). They were provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) initiative.

COVID-19 brought forth many new challenges in how the UHN has had to operate and coordinate its day-to-day operations that were further exhausted by Hurricane Ida with the damages to tribal facilities. For the first time in their 30+ years of employing staff, the Tribe had to consider adopting a more flexible work environment that includes telework. They said doing it efficiently has been a challenge.

The funding has allowed the UHN to invest in a streamlined modular IT upgrade that would allow staff to operate seamlessly anywhere they have access to a secure internet connection. The system would allow interaction and sharing of files as if individuals were working near.

The upgrade allows the UHN to operate on the same platform as many for-profit entities and commercial operations. They can now ensure the security and efficiency of tribal intellectual property and preservation such as historic, language, anthropologic, and artistic materials.

“Although not the most exciting project on the surface, this upgrade is essential in preserving all critical tribal experiences today for our kids in the future,” stated Lanor Curole, Tribal Administrator.