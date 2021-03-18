Louisiana expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all essential workers

March 18, 2021
March 18, 2021

This afternoon, Gov. Edwards announced another expansion to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Louisiana.



 

Below is a list of eligible workers added to the list:

  • Higher Education faculty/staff
  • Food and agricultural workers
  • Food service (restaurant/bar) workers, hotel workers, and other hospitality workers
  • Judiciary staff, including judges, court staff, clerks of court and staff, district attorneys and public defenders
  • Postal workers
  • Manufacturing workers
  • Grocery store workers
  • Transportation workers, including river pilots
  • Water and wastewater workers
  • Energy workers
  • Bank tellers
  • Construction workers
  • Clergy
  • IT and communications workers
  • Media workers
  • Public safety engineers and other workers
  • Public health workers
  • Frontline government workers
  • Child, youth, and family service workers
  • Veterinarians and support staff
  • Waste management workers
  • Public and private security and emergency preparedness workers

 

Individuals who meet Tier 2 criteria are required to bring proof of employment such as an identification badge, pay stub, or letter from current employer that documents inclusion in one of the above categories. Providers do not need to verify the validity of the document. This documentation is only required for the first dose, not the second dose (for those vaccines requiring two doses).

 

Gov. Edwards also announced a widespread initiative to bring vaccination events to communities. Pop-up community vaccination events will be held in locations across the state during the second and third weeks of April. Edwards explained this is the state’s way of getting the vaccine to where people are.


