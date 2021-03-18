Louisiana expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all essential workers

Starting Monday, all essential workers will be eligible to receive a vaccine. Edwards announced this likely would be the last major expansion to vaccine eligibility before he opens it up to the general public.
This afternoon, Gov. Edwards announced another expansion to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Louisiana.
Below is a list of eligible workers added to the list:
Individuals who meet Tier 2 criteria are required to bring proof of employment such as an identification badge, pay stub, or letter from current employer that documents inclusion in one of the above categories. Providers do not need to verify the validity of the document. This documentation is only required for the first dose, not the second dose (for those vaccines requiring two doses).
Gov. Edwards also announced a widespread initiative to bring vaccination events to communities. Pop-up community vaccination events will be held in locations across the state during the second and third weeks of April. Edwards explained this is the state’s way of getting the vaccine to where people are.