Louisiana Expands LA Wallet to Give Parents Access to Their Child’s COVID-19 Vaccination Information

Parents and guardians in Louisiana will now have access to their child or dependent’s vaccination status via the LA Wallet app. Families can add a digital SMART Health Card to the LA Wallet app which will give them immediate access to their child or dependent’s COVID-19 vaccination information from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
As of June 1, 2022, more than 825,000 residents have added their SMART Health Card to LA Wallet, representing nearly 60% of LA Wallet’s 1.4 million active users.
“CDC and LDH recommend all children 6 months and above be vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, after parents get their eligible children vaccinated, they know they have a convenient, secure way to access their own family’s healthcare information,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This new feature in LA Wallet is another important step forward in meeting people where they are and helping bring back Louisiana for families throughout our state.”
“As a parent, I know the importance of having our family’s healthcare information at my fingertips,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health. “This is another great tool to help families better manage their healthcare.”
How to add a Dependent SMART Health Card:
LA Wallet launched in 2018 as Louisiana’s digital driver’s license. It is available on both the Apple App store and the Google Play store and is a legal driver’s license for all in the state of Louisiana.
For more information about LA Wallet, visit lawallet.com.