Louisiana Expected to Receive $111.5 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill for Orphan Well Restoration

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) will allocate to Louisiana $47,396,249 in Phase One formula funding and initial grants from Cassidy’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to plug and restore orphaned oil and gas wells. Louisiana is expected to receive a total of $111,449,520 in funding from the IIJA for orphan wells. Louisiana could also be eligible to receive further funding through the bipartisan infrastructure bill’s $1.5 billion state Performance Grant program.

“I’ve heard from communities across Louisiana about the environmental and safety hazards of orphan wells,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package will create jobs, help state officials address these wells and make Louisiana a cleaner place to live. In addition, the land around these wells can be repurposed and lead to an economic boost.”