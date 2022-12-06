Louisiana Experiencing Significantly Lower Health Plan Rate Increases than National Average for Individual Market

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced the final reviewed rate filings for individual plans sold on Louisiana’s Health Insurance Marketplace show an average increase of 1.7% in 2023, which is significantly lower than the national average increase of 6.24%. The final reviewed rate filings for the small group market show an average increase of 4.8% for 2023.

Five Louisiana health insurers are offering plans in 2023: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, CHRISTUS Health Plan, Louisiana Healthcare Connections (also known as Ambetter), UnitedHealthcare, and Vantage Health Plan. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Vantage Health Plan have plans in every parish.

“The low average increase we are experiencing in Louisiana indicates that our health insurance market is stabilizing after a few years of moderate cost growth,” said Donelon. “Plans and premiums can change from year to year, so I advise consumers to thoroughly review their options and work with a licensed health insurance agent to determine if they are eligible for financial assistance.”

Open enrollment for coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace runs November 1, 2022, through January 15, 2023. To start coverage on January 1, 2023, consumers must enroll by December 15. Families are advised to assess their healthcare needs and carefully compare plans.

“It’s vital that Louisiana families secure a health insurance plan that meets their needs and budget,” added Donelon. “If you do not secure coverage by January 15, you will be unable to get health care coverage for 2023 unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period due to a qualifying life event, such as a marriage or birth.”

The Health Insurance Marketplace was established by the federal government as part of the Affordable Care Act and allowed consumers to compare health insurance plans based on key factors including providers, coverage type, and price.