The Pink Tax is no longer in Louisiana as of today, July 1, 2022.

Gov. Edwards signed House Bill 7 by Rep. Aimee Freeman in 2021. The bill exempts temporary menstrual products such as tampons, pads, and menstrual cups. Cloth and disposable diapers will also be exempt. The state sales tax was 4.45 percent on the products.

According to the bill, the law also allows local governments that imposed a temporary exemption from local sales taxes to make the tax breaks permanent.