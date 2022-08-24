Louisiana Fire 2012 Boys LP Red wins the U11 bracket of the STYSA Fall Classic

The Louisiana Fire Soccer Club 2012 Boys LP Red Team played in the STYSA Fall Classic, bringing home smiles and a championship! The team fought through oppressive heat and humidity on Saturday, defeating rivals Lafourche Legacy 8-0.

Louisiana Fire Soccer Club released a statement commending the young players for their hard work and dedication. “In their first game Saturday, the team won 8-0 against Lafourche Legacy.. Following the first win, the second game of the afternoon was delayed by an hour for lightning, and the team played TSA United to a draw in a never ending rain that created a very slow and muddy field. Sunday morning had the team playing against the same TSA United team in the semifinal game. With no rain or lightning delay against the team, the team was successful with a 3-2 win.”

The LA Soccer Club said as a team, the boys competed against STYSA Elite, although the game was delayed due to severe weather, the team fought to the end to bring home a championship. “As the team started the final game against STYSA Elite, thunderstorms once again developed causing a 30 minute lightning delay. After the restart, STYSA went up 1-0 before the end of the first half. But with the start of the second half, Fire took control of the second half and scored 5 unanswered goals for a 5-1 win. Congratulations to the boys on a hard fought tournament championship win!”

The 2012 Boys LP Red team was named the Fall Classic Champions, receiving a banner, trophy, individual championships medals.